BREAKING: Brit woman, 39, arrested for attempted murder after two boys, 10, stabbed

By Vickie Scullard • 30 November 2022 • 11:22

Woman, 39, arrested for attempted murder after two 10-year-old boys stabbed

A woman, aged 39, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two 10-year-old boys were stabbed.

Police officers had to force entry into a home in Boston, Lincolnshire shortly after 1am on Wednesday, where they found two young boys with stab wounds.

This followed an earlier call to the home in the village of Friskney, at 1.49pm on Tuesday, after people were concerned for the safety of those inside the property, reports the Mirror.

They are reported to have spoken to the occupant but were unable to gain access to the property.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that they had specially-trained officers negotiating with a woman inside the property for several hours. Firearms officers were also present at the scene.

The 10-year-old boys were both taken to hospital, but neither is thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

A Lincolnshire Police spokeswoman said: “Following this incident, a mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“The road was closed for several hours while our officers were at the scene but it has now reopened.

“There was no wider threat to residents during the incident.”

