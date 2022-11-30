BREAKING: Former China leader Jiang Zemin who came to power after Tiananmen Square protests dies aged 96

By Vickie Scullard • 30 November 2022 • 10:58

Former China leader Jiang Zemin who came to power after Tiananmen Square protests dies aged 96

The former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin died Wednesday at the age of 96, state news agency Xinhua said.

He died today, Wednesday, from leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai, aged 96.

Jiang came to power unexpectedly following the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989, when he replaced Zhao Ziyang as CCP general secretary after Zhao was ousted for his support for the student movement.

He represented the “core of the third generation” of CCP leaders since 1989.

“Jiang Zemin passed away due to leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022, at the age of 96, it was announced on Wednesday,” Xinhua reported.

Jiang Zemin, who led China after the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests and oversaw a decade of meteoric growth, is dead at 96.https://t.co/nvtg1X56tw pic.twitter.com/Ow0oI6ZOiY — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 30, 2022

News of his death was announced in a letter addressing the government, the military, and Chinese citizens.

“Comrade Jiang Zemin was an outstanding leader… a great Marxist, a great proletarian revolutionary, statesman, military strategist and diplomat, a long-tested communist fighter, and an outstanding leader of the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics,” Xinhua reported the letter saying.

Jiang’s death comes as China sees anti-lockdown protests in cities and university campuses across the country – the most widespread since the 1989 pro-democracy rallies that were crushed the year Jiang took power, reports MSN.

State broadcaster CCTV announced that flags at Chinese government buildings would be flown at half-mast.

They reported: “During the serious political turmoil in China in the spring and summer of 1989, Comrade Jiang Zemin supported and implemented the correct decision of the Party Central Committee to oppose unrest, defend the socialist state power and safeguard the fundamental interests of the people.”

