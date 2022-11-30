Police and SWAT units responding to suspected shooting incident in Savannah High School, Georgia

UPDATE: World Cup fan, 27, 'assassinated in Iran for honking his car horn after USA win' Close
By Chris King • 30 November 2022 • 17:27

A suspected shooting incident in Savannah High School, Georgia, has seen police and SWAT teams deployed to the scene.

 

Large numbers of police are reported to have responded to an incident near the campus of Savannah High School and Savannah Early College in Georgia, early this morning, Wednesday, November 30.

According to a tweet from Chatham County Schools @SCCPSS, the students have been evacuated while police teams search for a suspected shooter. There are no reports of any injuries at the facility in Chatham County. 

The campus was locked down as a precaution. Helicopters have been seen overhead and a SWAT team has been deployed to the scene. Numerous video footage has appeared on social media showing the heavy presence of the security services at the location.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

