By Chris King • 30 November 2022 • 17:27
Police and SWAT units responding to suspected shooting incident in Savannah High School, Georgia
Large numbers of police are reported to have responded to an incident near the campus of Savannah High School and Savannah Early College in Georgia, early this morning, Wednesday, November 30.
According to a tweet from Chatham County Schools @SCCPSS, the students have been evacuated while police teams search for a suspected shooter. There are no reports of any injuries at the facility in Chatham County.
The campus was locked down as a precaution. Helicopters have been seen overhead and a SWAT team has been deployed to the scene. Numerous video footage has appeared on social media showing the heavy presence of the security services at the location.
LEO on site @ Savannah High and Savannah Early College this morning in response to unconfirmed reports of a gunman in the area of the campus. A lockdown was initiated. There is no information to confirm that the reports are accurate; however, we take all threats very seriously.
— ChathamCountySchools (@SCCPSS) November 30, 2022
The safety of our staff and students is our top priority. Students have been evacuated to a safe location and parents will be notified of the reunification plan as soon as possible.
— ChathamCountySchools (@SCCPSS) November 30, 2022
🚨#BREAKING: Large numbers of police on scene at high school in #Savannah, Ga., amid eyewitness reports of shooting pic.twitter.com/tv1spKju4Y
— Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) November 30, 2022
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
