By Matthew Roscoe • 30 November 2022 • 15:59

Top British TV star spotted with film crew in Ukraine. Image: antiputler_news/Twitter

IMAGES have emerged of a top British TV star alongside a film crew in Ukraine on Wednesday, November 30.

British TV star Bear Grylls has been spotted with his film crew somewhere in Ukraine, with videos and images circulating on social media.

The Brave Spirit Twitter account posted an image and video alongside the caption: “The legendary Bear Grylls has been spotted in Ukraine. The location is not specified, but judging by the video, now he will try to survive in Ukraine 😁”

The legendary Bear Grylls has been spotted in Ukraine.

The location is not specified, but judging by the video, now he will try to survive in Ukraine 😁 pic.twitter.com/aBB4er9x0B — BRAVE SPIRIT (@Brave_spirit81) November 30, 2022

While another said: “Bear Grylls, a British traveller and TV presenter of a survival show, has come to Ukraine. Welcome to Ukraine.”

☺️В Украину приехал Беар Гриллс — британский путешественник и телеведущий шоу про выживание. Welcome to Ukraine. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/owmWBzwFot — АSLAN (@antiputler_news) November 30, 2022

Top war reporter Illia Ponomarenko speculated that the 48-year-old British adventurer was in Ukraine’s Zhytomyr.

He wrote on Twitter: “Bear Grylls has come to Ukraine to put his skills to a real test in Zhytomyr :)).”

Bear Grylls has come to Ukraine to put his skills to a real test in Zhytomyr :)) — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) November 30, 2022

Bear Grylls is not the only famous person to have shown up in the war-torn country.

Hollywood actor Sean Penn has shown up a few times in Ukraine and said that he even considered fighting against Russia.

In an interview back in April, he said that he had “thought about taking up arms against Russia.”

However, one Hollywood star is more likely to take up arms for Russia.

On Friday, October 7, Steven Seagal praised Russian President Vladimir Putin on his 70th birthday and called him “one of the greatest world leaders”.

Steven Seagal, who earlier this year posed with the head of pro-Russian DPR at a Ukrainian POW camp, hailed President Putin as “one of the greatest presidents in the world” as the Russian celebrates his 70th birthday.

Via Instagram stories, Seagal said at the time: “I’ve just realised that today is a very important day. Today is President Putin’s birthday and I think that we are now living in very trying times.

“He is one of the greatest world leaders and one of the greatest presidents in the world.”

He added: “And I’m really hoping and praying that he gets the support and the love and the respect that he needs.

“And that all the tribulations going on now will be over soon and we will be living in a world of peace.”

