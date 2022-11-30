Can BudBlockz be more successful than Solana and Uniswap?

By EWN • 30 November 2022 • 12:00

There has been a lot of progress in cryptocurrencies, from system upgrades to getting endorsed by top companies. However, with the rate of improvement and innovation, one can say that if new cryptocurrencies are to get to the top of the game, they have to outperform the existing coins in their services.

One such coin with great success potential is the BudBlockz (BLUNT). BudBlockz combines blockchain technology with cryptocurrency to provide a safe and transparent cannabis marketplace. While BudBlockz is to facilitate the transaction of cannabis, Solana (SOL) and Uniswap (UNI) are to support decentralised applications and automated trading, respectively.

With the differences in utility, one may be tempted to ask if BudBlockz, the new cryptocurrency, will be more successful than SOL and UNI in the crypto marketplace, but essentially, every coin has its specific usage. Still, aside from its utility, community support is a great tool for the growth of any cryptocurrency, and $BLUNT wishes to use both tools while delivering standard service.

Let’s walk you through how BudBlockz intends to be more successful than Solana and Uniswap.

Can Solana (SOL) become a leading platform for decentralised applications?

Solana (SOL) is one of the most popular coins in the crypto space, probably because of the short processing time offered by its blockchain. The Solana platform combines the proof-of-history and proof-of-stake consensus mechanisms to provide an innovative platform that encourages the creation of decentralised applications (DApps).

Solana (SOL) was launched in 2020 and currently holds the 14th position in the coinmarketcap. The platform is powered by SOL, the in-house currency, to enhance the flexibility of transactions within the ecosystem.

Can Uniswap (UNI) Beat The Competition Ahead?

Uniswap (UNI) was launched in 2018 as a decentralised exchange platform. The platform enhances the trading of decentralised finance (DeFi) tokens. While maintaining trust, Uniswap seeks to become more useful and efficient than any decentralised exchange by offering a solution to the liquidity issue that early decentralised exchanges face. When it comes to automated market makers (AMM), Uniswap is a very good example.

Uniswap (UNI) uses its governance currency, UNI, to enhance the usability of the Decentralised Autonomous Organization (DAO) feature. The DAO allows members of the Uniswap (UNI) community to vote in support or against decisions in the ecosystem.

Why BudBlockz (BLUNT) Could be More Successful than your Best Cryptocurrency

The quest to satisfy the demand of cannabis enthusiasts around the globe has made BudBlockz (BLUNT) a successful project to enter the crypto marketplace. BudBlockz (BLUNT) is a decentralised platform built on the Ethereum blockchain to promote a transparent and secured online transaction of cannabis. The platform utilizes blockchain technology to offer encrypted peer-to-peer (P2P) trading. Through its innovativeness, BudBlockz seeks to unite the global cannabis industry as well as legalise the purchase of cannabis around the world.

BudBlockz uses $BLUNT as its governance currency to enhance transparent and fair operations within the decentralised ecosystem. $BLUNT cryptocurrency belongs to the ERC-20 token, a standardized protocol for fungible tokens on the Ethereum network.

While capital raising has been a challenge faced by entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry, De-Fi products are being developed by BudBlockz to enable $BLUNT holders to access crypto lending.

As the license of cannabis increases among countries, BudBlockz (BLUNT) aims to become one of the top successful crypto platforms. Through this means, it is expected that more farms or dispensaries will be open and expanded across the globe. Hence, it might be a good chance for investment.

Learn more about BudBlockz (BLUNT) at the links below:

Official Website: https://budblockz.io/

Presale Registration:: https://app.budblockz.io/sign-up

BudBlockz Community Links: https://linktr.ee/budblockz

Use the promo code “CYBERWEEK” to receive a 20% bonus on your $BLUNT purchase before 5 December 2022.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido