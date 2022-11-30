Coca-Cola and the Chamber of Commerce in Mallorca join forces to promote female entrepreneurship

As part of International Women’s Entrepreneurship Week, GIRA Mujeres (Coca-Cola’s entrepreneurship training programme for women) together with the Chamber of Commerce of Mallorca, organised a meeting with women to highlight the importance of female entrepreneurship and to learn about the progress of the latest projects that have been undertaken in the Balearic Islands.

The Deputy Secretary General of the Chamber of Commerce, Susana Munar, confirmed: “We must continue to create spaces for collaboration to facilitate business generation. We want to involve the business environment in the fact that equality and diversity are a commitment for everyone because 50 per cent of talent has a woman’s name. We will have reached our goal when initiatives to support female entrepreneurship are no longer necessary.”

The Councillor for Equality, Rosa Cursach, stressed the importance of promoting synergies between entities, public institutions and private companies to provide women with tools and resources so that they can develop their projects.