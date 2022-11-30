By Vickie Scullard • 30 November 2022 • 9:45

Heartbroken canyoner who witnessed her boyfriend and friend's death pays emotional tribute. Credit: Facebook.

The heartbroken canyoner who witnessed the tragic death of her boyfriend and friend has spoken of the ‘nightmare’ which saw a ‘deadly waterfall’ sweep them away.

The surviving canyoner, Marina, has paid tribute after two men, named Luis and Martin, died on Monday when they were swept away by a large downpour of water while they were descending the Torrent de l’Assarell in Pollença. Mallorca.

The surviving canyoner, Marina, aged 29, has since written an emotional farewell post on Facebook to her canyoning colleagues, one of them her partner, in which she recounted what happened.

She said: “I am sorry to bring you such tragic news… I am Marina, and yes, everything that has happened this afternoon is true, and Luis and Martín have died.

“It seems incredible, a nightmare, something that cannot be assumed to have happened.”

Marina goes on to say that Luis “saved her” by pulling her out of the way of the “deadly waterfall”.

“Luis saved me, right down to my last breath of despair, pulling me out of a deadly waterfall and then, without separating from Martín at any time, throwing their backpack in the ravine with the phone with which I was able to activate 112,” she explained.

The emergency call came in around 4pm, and the mountain rescue service of the Guardia Civil saved her at around 6pm, reports Diario de Mallorca.

The woman said that they “couldn’t do anything more for the two”.

She added: “I feel everyone’s support and I thank you a thousand times. Nothing cures this, but I think it will take me a while to accept everything.

“Two big stars are shining in the sky now… Luis, you will always be the love of my life. The one who taught me to grow and to love.”

