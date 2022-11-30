How to prepare your car for the winter

By Betty Henderson • 30 November 2022 • 11:58

Winter is coming, and that means some extra car care is in order! Although Spain doesn’t get as cold as many other countries, common winter issues including low temperatures, frost, and heavy rainfall can take a toll on your car. Here we share some top tips from mechanics on how you can ensure your car runs without a hitch during the winter. 1. Consider parking solutions Moving your car to an indoor garage is a smart choice during the winter. Inside, your car won’t be exposed to the elements which can speed up the wearing-down process of your car. If you can’t store your car indoors, consider a cover which can protect the windshield from frost and stop your engine fluids from freezing, saving you time. 2. Prepare for frost In the coldest months of January and February, frost can appear in many regions in Spain. Be prepared by stocking up on anti-freeze and purchasing a scraper so you can get going in no time! 3. Tyre care If you live in mountainous area or plan on travelling to a snowy or icy area, consider switching to winter tyres, or ensuring that you have all-seasons tyres ready to go. These tyres are better equipped for wintery weather, protecting you against accidents.

