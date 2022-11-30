UPDATE: World Cup fan, 27, 'assassinated in Iran for honking his car horn after USA win' Close
IBTM World, the most important trade fair for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions tourism

By Anna Ellis • 30 November 2022 • 16:01

IBTM World, the most important trade fair for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions tourism. Image: Alicante City Council

The Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board attended IBTM World, the most important trade fair for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions tourism (MICE tourism). 

 

MICE is a type of tourism in which large groups, usually planned well in advance, are brought together and Alicante is hoping to attract the Scandinavian (Norway, Sweden and Denmark), British, Dutch and Swiss markets.

IBTM World is considered to be the most important international MICE tourism fair for professionals in the sector, with the presence of 52 countries and more than 2,000 exhibitors. Alicante Convention Bureau has its own stand within the Valencia Region Turisme Comunitat Valenciana space.

The Deputy Mayoress and head of the Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board, Mari Carmen Sanchez, held some 40 meetings with representatives of companies in the sector to start negotiations on future candidatures, generate new contacts and provoke presentations to arouse interest in making Alicante the destination of choice for congresses, meetings and events.

Sanchez confirmed: “We went to IBTM World convinced of Alicante’s potential to host congresses and events in a very competitive segment with a great economic impact on the city.”

 

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

