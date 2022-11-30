Orihuela’s Department of Youth launches its traditional toy collection campaign

The Councillor for Youth, Mar Ezcurra, explained: “We have installed toy collection containers in several places around the town, in the Orihuela Costa Town Hall, in the Casa de la Juventud, in the Circo Atanasio Die Theatre, in the María Moliner Municipal Library and in La Lonja. This is with the aim that little ones leave there their used toys so that we can distribute them to other families. We would appreciate any new toys or any used toys that are in good condition.”

“We encourage all citizens to participate in this campaign to collect toys so that the Three Wise Men can reach all homes in Orihuela with their gifts and enthusiasm,” the councillor added.