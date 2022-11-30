UPDATE: World Cup fan, 27, 'assassinated in Iran for honking his car horn after USA win' Close
Trending:

Poland v Argentina for a place in the next round

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 November 2022 • 20:39

Qatar World Cup. Image: ArifAsif/Shutterstock.com

08:39 – Penalty awarded to Argentina but Sczzensy is up to it as he stops Messi’s shot. 

8:00 Poland have kicked off in the nig battle between two of the best forwards in the game, will Robert Lewandowski first goal in World Cup’s spur them on to victory?

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading