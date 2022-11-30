Russia announces film celebrating the heroism of fighters to be released in 2023

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 November 2022 • 19:25
Russian Army - Credit CC Vyacheslav Argenberg
According to Russian news agency Kommersant on Wednesday, November 30 the department is to finance a number of films glorifying Russia and countering fascist and Nazi ideologies.
It is understood that the intention of the films is to celebrate being Russian, to promote military service in the protection of Russia and in creating an image of Europe and the West as corrupt and decaying.
A full list of the films to be supported can be found on the website of the Ministry of Culture, the priorities of what are:
Other films that will be supported includes once about citizenship, being an adolescent, volunteering and the promotion of tradition values. Attention will also be given to the history of Russia and the country’s literary classics.
A three-year budget of 11.6 billion roubles (€184 million) has been set aside in support of these projects that will be aimed at celebrating being Russian, including celebrating the heroism of fighters.
