By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 November 2022 • 19:25

Russian Army - Credit CC Vyacheslav Argenberg

Russia’s Ministry of Culture is supporting the making of a film celebrating the heroism of the country’s fighters involved in the “special mission” in Ukraine.

According to Russian news agency Kommersant on Wednesday, November 30 the department is to finance a number of films glorifying Russia and countering fascist and Nazi ideologies.

It is understood that the intention of the films is to celebrate being Russian, to promote military service in the protection of Russia and in creating an image of Europe and the West as corrupt and decaying.

A full list of the films to be supported can be found on the website of the Ministry of Culture, the priorities of what are:

Neocolonial policy of the countries of the Anglo-Saxon world. Degradation of Europe. Formation of a multipolar world.

Countering modern manifestations of the ideology of Nazism and fascism. Popularization of heroism and dedication of Russian soldiers during a special military operation.

Popularization of service in the armed forces of Russia. Unity of society around the support of the army (front brigades, volunteers, volunteers).

Film Chronicle. The current state, culture and traditions of the regions of Russia. Development of the Far East and the Arctic. Life in small towns and villages, life in the provinces. Malorossiya as a historical region of Russia.

Historical cinema. Lessons of history, lessons of memory. Countering attempts to falsify history. Peacekeeping mission of Russia.

Other films that will be supported includes once about citizenship, being an adolescent, volunteering and the promotion of tradition values. Attention will also be given to the history of Russia and the country’s literary classics.

A three-year budget of 11.6 billion roubles (€184 million) has been set aside in support of these projects that will be aimed at celebrating being Russian, including celebrating the heroism of fighters.

