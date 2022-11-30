By Matthew Roscoe • 30 November 2022 • 12:41
WATCH: Scantily clad women warm up a cold day in Spain's Malaga. Image: marbellasequeja2021/Instagram
Shared alongside the caption, “Yesterday temperatures dropped all over Spain, except the Malaga Atarazanas Market,” the video shows the scantily clad women posing in just their lingerie, as onlookers stand around shocked and intrigued.
The impromptu photo shoot captured on camera shows four women posing outside a busy cafe close to the road near a zebra crossing in Spain’s Malaga.
As the cameraman snaps each of the women individually, the other women try to stay warm under big jackets as the Malaga public takes pictures and videos for themselves.
At one point, the man behind the camera calls for cheers from the gathering crowd which prompts one of the women to bare her breasts for a brief moment.
Comments on the video ranged from applause to appalled.
Shared on the Instagram account, marbellasequeja2021, one person wrote: “I am a professional erotic photographer and I see work like this and it disgusts me, I don’t think this photographer has a professional attitude.”
“I don’t see anything wrong. They are taking photos for a catalogue,” another person said.
“Like you’ve never seen a photo session,” a third said.
While another person wrote: “I think this [taking pictures] on public roads where children can walk is a big mistake.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Marbella Se Queja (@marbellasequeja2021)
A post shared by Marbella Se Queja (@marbellasequeja2021)
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.