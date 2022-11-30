By Matthew Roscoe • 30 November 2022 • 12:41

WATCH: Scantily clad women warm up a cold day in Spain's Malaga. Image: marbellasequeja2021/Instagram

A VIDEO circulating online showing scantily clad women posing for photos in Costa del Sol’s Malaga has gone viral on social media.

Shared alongside the caption, “Yesterday temperatures dropped all over Spain, except the Malaga Atarazanas Market,” the video shows the scantily clad women posing in just their lingerie, as onlookers stand around shocked and intrigued.

The impromptu photo shoot captured on camera shows four women posing outside a busy cafe close to the road near a zebra crossing in Spain’s Malaga.

As the cameraman snaps each of the women individually, the other women try to stay warm under big jackets as the Malaga public takes pictures and videos for themselves.

At one point, the man behind the camera calls for cheers from the gathering crowd which prompts one of the women to bare her breasts for a brief moment.

Comments on the video ranged from applause to appalled.

Shared on the Instagram account, marbellasequeja2021, one person wrote: “I am a professional erotic photographer and I see work like this and it disgusts me, I don’t think this photographer has a professional attitude.”

“I don’t see anything wrong. They are taking photos for a catalogue,” another person said.

“Like you’ve never seen a photo session,” a third said.

While another person wrote: “I think this [taking pictures] on public roads where children can walk is a big mistake.”

