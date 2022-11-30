The Floral Lady has returns to the Congress Centre in Elche with a new look

The bust was removed in 2020 to undergo an in-depth rehabilitation process due to wear, both the floral bust and the metal structure on which it sits. The work was necessary so the bust can continue to be an attraction and an identifying sign of the city.

The councillor explained that the work has focused mainly on the floral arrangement, the face of the bust and the structure. “The result is spectacular and without a doubt, this Floral Lady is more similar to the real one without pretending to be a reproduction of it,” he said.

“The Dama de Elche is part of the city’s heritage and an iconic element and, therefore, this piece is probably one of the most sought after and photographed in the municipality,” said Diez, who highlighted “the value of the location where it is installed due to the thousands of tourists who visit the Congress Centre every year for the many activities that take place.”

“Coinciding with the 125th anniversary of the Iberian bust, there is certainly no better date for the Floral Lady to return to one of our most central squares so that the people of Elche can enjoy it and beautify this place with a result that shows the great work of the author,” said Díez.