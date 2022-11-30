These are the most affordable hybrid cars on the Spanish market right now

By Betty Henderson • 30 November 2022 • 11:19

The Reanualt Clio E-Tech is one of the most affordable hybrid cars on the Spanish market

The hybrid car market in Europe is bigger than ever before, with more and more people thinking about switching to electric power without the high costs of a fully-electric vehicle. As more infrastructure goes in across Spain to support the electric transition, hybrid cars are also getting more affordable.

Here we share the three most cost-effective hybrids in Spain right now. These three cars all made the category B for sustainability in Spain.

Renault Clio E-Tech

Similarly at the top of the list for affordability is the Clio E-Tech, Renault’s answer for a compact hybrid car. With two separate electric motors this car is also particularly powerful. The car starts at the affordable €21,192, making it slightly cheaper the others in this category.

Toyota Yaris

After becoming a pioneer in the market, Toyota sits at the top of the list for affordability and efficiency with hybrid cars. The Toyota Yaris hybrid model starts at €21,350 in Spain, which is one the cheapest on the market for a car of its kind.

Honda Jazz

The most spacious hybrid making the list is the Honda Jazz. The car has a large fuel tank as well as lengthy electric capability. In Spain, the car starts at €21,950, lower than many comparable models.