By Anna Ellis • 30 November 2022 • 16:29
Torrevieja vaccination campaign for flu and COVID-19 jabs for over 64s begins. Image: LookerStudio/Shutterstock.com
The Councillor for Public Health, Diana Box, confirmed that “reuptake is due to the high percentage of people pending vaccination, taking into account that the flu vaccine is a safe and effective measure for the prevention of flu. For this reason, it is necessary to get vaccinated every year since the vaccine is adapted annually to the circulating virus.”
In addition, the vaccination of the 4th dose of COVID-19 is included people over 60 years of age who have not had the disease in the last 5 months. Taking advantage of the vaccination campaign for people over 64 years of age.
If considered appropriate, a call for people over 60 years of age will be held soon.
People under 64 years of age may be vaccinated by making an appointment at their usual Health Centre.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
