By Victoria Scott • 30 November 2022 • 18:00

Val Williams: Simply the best. Image - EWN

ON Tuesday, November 29, the stars twinkled as guests entered the Green Label at Chaparral Golf Club, for a sparkling night dedicated to the Mijas reforestation project and the woman who has worked so tirelessly to raise money for it, Val Williams.

Now at an amazing €2,500, the reforestation fundraising project was the brainchild of the 83-year-old Mijas resident who, through her group Simply Thriving, has spent months putting together a charity calendar to raise vital funds to restore Mijas’s wildlife following this summer’s shocking fires.

The Green Label event was a chance to celebrate the calendar, raise more funds and give Simply Thriving members an outing at one of their favourite venues.

But while Val was busy as ever selling raffle tickets and looking after guests, she didn’t know the Costa del Sol community had a surprise in store for her.

To mark her years of extraordinary fundraising, support and selfless service to the community, Val was called up on stage by entertainer Alexandra Avery to be presented with an award from Euro Weekly News CEO Michel Euesden. Amid confetti canons, poppers and huge applause, a tearful Val accepted the glass plaque paying tribute to her service to the community.

Also presented with a front page spread dedicated to her, flowers, and a hamper filled with goodies to ensure Val has an amazing Christmas, the Euro Weekly News was honoured to present Val with such an award.

Followed by a mass rendition of hit song ‘Valerie,’ Val hugged the friends and fellow fundraisers who had joined together to celebrate this amazing lady.

Guests shared their well wishes for Val with the Euro Weekly News. Gillian and Bruce Anderson said: “Val is so wonderful, very approachable, I don’t know how she does it, she’s very good, a very good organiser and always thinking of others. Long may she reign!”

Shauna Rogers from IBEX added “From day one Val has been 100 per cent behind her community and friends and IBEX are so happy to support, we are so proud of everything she has achieved.”

A big thank you from the Euro Weekly News and Costa del Sol community to Val Williams for all her amazing fundraising and community work.

To support Simply Thriving’s reforestation fundraising, you can buy their charity calendar at Yorkshire Linen, Mapuchi Moda in La Cala, Tapas y Tai in Los Boliches, Age Concern in Los Boliches, Ibex, and Desperate Dan’s in Fuengirola.

