WATCH – Ben Wallace be greeted with the haka by New Zealand trained Ukrainians

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 November 2022 • 18:08

Ben Wallace being greeted with a traditional Haka - Image Ministry of Defence

The UK’s Defence Minister Ben Wallace was greeted with the haka by Ukrainian defence force trainees during a visit to inspect a training camp.

The Ministry of Defence shared the video on Wednesday, November 30 showing the traditional Māori welcome.

The Ukrainian soldiers are being trained by a team from New Zealand in preparation for combat back home as they fight to defend their homeland from the Russian invaders.

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace visited the Ukrainian military training center, where instructors from New Zealand work with them. pic.twitter.com/kwaWF58Yji — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) November 30, 2022

Following the trainer’s example around 100 trainees completed the haka to welcome the minister.

Although what appears to be an aggressive approach the haka is a well-known greeting that has been made world famous by the All-Blacks rugby team. With England rugby struggling at the moment its possible the haka is the last thing Wallace wanted to see, but no doubt he was more than pleased with the training that is taking place.

