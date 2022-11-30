UPDATE: World Cup fan, 27, 'assassinated in Iran for honking his car horn after USA win' Close
Trending:

WATCH – Ben Wallace be greeted with the haka by New Zealand trained Ukrainians

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 November 2022 • 18:08

Ben Wallace being greeted with a traditional Haka - Image Ministry of Defence

The UK’s Defence Minister Ben Wallace was greeted with the haka by Ukrainian defence force trainees during a visit to inspect a training camp.

The Ministry of Defence shared the video on Wednesday, November 30 showing the traditional Māori welcome. 

The Ukrainian soldiers are being trained by a team from New Zealand in preparation for combat back home as they fight to defend their homeland from the Russian invaders. 

Following the trainer’s example around 100 trainees completed the haka to welcome the minister. 

Although what appears to be an aggressive approach the haka is a well-known greeting that has been made world famous by the All-Blacks rugby team. With England rugby struggling at the moment its possible the haka is the last thing Wallace wanted to see, but no doubt he was more than pleased with the training that is taking place. 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading