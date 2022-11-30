What is the Metaverse? The next age of the internet explained, with The Sandbox, ApeCoin, and Dogeliens

By EWN • 30 November 2022 • 12:10

You have probably heard of the term ‘Metaverse’. Being fully supported by some of the biggest names in tech like Mark Zuckerberg, it is a term that has become difficult to avoid, despite some not fully knowing what the technology entails.

Three projects showing the world what the potential of Metaverse technology is is The Sandbox (SAND), ApeCoin (APE), and Dogeliens (DOGET). These projects highlight just three of the ways that the Metaverse can be used in the new digital age, with many more use cases for the Metaverse continuing to develop as technology does.

In this article we will be discussing the Metaverse as it pertains to these three projects, to help explain what the Metaverse is and what potential it holds.

Metaverse as play, with The Sandbox

One of the biggest perks of Metaverse technology is the potential it has for the gaming sector. Metaverse spaces act as hubs for users to interact and engage, with games being a major way that these interactions can take place.

With the Metaverse, the in-game currency becomes far more tangible- it is no longer exclusively stuck in the game. It can instead be transferred to other cryptocurrencies and even fiat currency. This is a simple yet efficient method to encourage users to play, especially when the opportunity to make in-game currency is offered.

The Sandbox (SAND) is a Metaverse gaming project known for its wide range of brand and celebrity collaborations, having worked with names like Thunderbirds, Paris Hilton, and Care Bears. The diversity in ways to play and engage with The Sandbox (SAND) is what makes it appealing, with the diverse way that players can earn money making this appeal even more universal.

It is an exciting prospect for where the gaming market will go, and what the future may look like.

Metaverse as community, with ApeCoin

Community connection is another benefit of the Metaverse. These spaces can be used as exclusive hangouts for members of a community, making for a far more engaging way to interact and communicate.

ApeCoin (APE), for example, is the token between Yuga Labs Metaverse project, Otherside. This Metaverse space is designed for Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT holders, creating a unique location where members of this community can get together and thrive.

ApeCoin (APE) saw an unprecedented spike in value upon its release, with many aware of just how huge the potential of this Metaverse space could be. A space dedicated to the people at the forefront of the NFT movement was certainly lucrative, and serves as a great example of another way the Metaverse may be used in our everyday Internet experience in the future.

Metaverse as Education, with Dogeliens

A third way that Metaverse technology can be used is as a tool for education.

With the interactivity made available through the Metaverse, alongside the ability to monetise content within the Metaverse space, educational tools have begun to spring up. Used for a variety of purposes and to teach a variety of topics, the Metaverse as an educational tool provides a new and engaging way to learn.

One example of this can be seen with the upcoming project Dogeliens (DOGET), which plans to integrate its own academy into its Metaverse.

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a Metaverse meme token project with a cosmological theme, where users will be able to travel between different dog-themed environments, engage with other users, and even be a part of Dogeliens (DOGETS) NFT project, the Dogelien Army.

This Metaverse, called The Spaceship, will also play host to Dogeliens (DOGET) educational centre, called The University of Barkington. This space will allow users to sign-up as students and purchase access to certain classes, in topics ranging from DeFi and blockchain technology to web development and graphic design. The space is set to have a course for everyone!

See yourself as an expert? Then Dogeliens (DOGET) has you covered- users can also participate as teachers, where users can expect to make money from their monetised courses at The University of Barkington.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido