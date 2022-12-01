Adif tenders plans for Ave high speed station at Vera (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 01 December 2022 • 17:00

ALMERIA AVE: Work going ahead according to schedule Photo credit: Adif

VERA is closer to getting its future station for the AVE high speed train.

Adif, Spain’s state-owned railway infrastructure manager, has announced the specifications for a €955,324 contract to design the Coto de Vera station which will cover the Levante and Almanazora area.

As well as a building with entrance hall, ticket office, departure lounge, toilets, dressing rooms and a shop amongst other services, the station will also have parking for “at least” 100 vehicles. A new road will link the new station to the A-1200 on the outskirts of central Vera.

These plans substitute those originally drawn up by the Ferrer-Clothos company between 2011 and 2012.

The project will be divided into two phases, the first involving a preliminary draft detailing the procedures and activities needed for building the new station. This includes the compulsory purchases of land for the station as well as temporary occupation of plots required for storing equipment and machinery.

The second phase will centre on visits to the site and preparing reports and procedures related to issues arising from the plans that could later be raised by the site manager.

