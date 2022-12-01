By Vickie Scullard • 01 December 2022 • 18:13

Belgium crash out of the World Cup despite Lukaku chances as they draw 0-0 with Croatia. Credit: BBC.

Belgium has crashed out of the World Cup despite multiple chances from Lukaku as they draw 0-0 with Croatia.

Group F favourites Belgium have been sensationally eliminated at the first hurdle of the 2022 World Cup after a 0-0 draw with Croatia.

It is only the second time since 1998 they have not made it past the knockout groups.

Belgium ranked second in the world and came third in the last World Cup in 2018.

The game was all to play for as both teams were battling against elimination.

Romelu Lukaku, who played just 31 minutes, had chance after chance in the second half, but it was too little, too late for the team.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne previously played down Belgium’s chances of winning the tournament, suggesting that the team was “too old”.

This is the latest in a list of shock results at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Tournament favourites Argentina lost their first game against Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot and threatened to dominate the game.

But three disallowed goals changed the pace of the game for the Argentinians, as well as an incredible comeback from Saudi Arabia, who won 1-2.

