BREAKING: Beachside cash machine stolen for second time in weeks

By James Gamble • 01 December 2022 • 12:59

The damaged Santander bank on Mojácar Playa, Almería, after last night's repeat robbery/ photo - Jessica Shanley

A beachside cash machine in Almería has been stolen for the second time in a matter of weeks – having only recently been replaced since the previous robbery.

The Santander ATM on Mojácar Playa, in the Andalucian city of Almería on Spain’s southern coast, was reportedly stolen overnight last night (Tuesday November 30) having just been replaced after the robbery of the same cash point last month.

The previous robbery, which took place in the early hours of Monday November 12, saw the destruction of the bank’s entire office facade in order for the criminals to gain access to the cash machine.

According to radio station Spectrum FM Costa Almeria, the cash point had only recently been replaced when criminals struck again last night and made away with the replacement.

A photo of the latest robbery shows the front windows of the Santander building having been smashed, with glass littering the street in front of the bank.

An investigation by the Civil Guard of Almería had already been launched into the November theft of the cash machine, prior to last night’s repeat robbery.

La Voz de Almería has reported several other similar crimes having occurred recently in the southeast of Spain, in which the surrounding infrastructure is damaged or destroyed in order to gain access to a cash machine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.