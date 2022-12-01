BREAKING: Third suspicious package sent to Spain’s Torrejón de Ardoz air base

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 December 2022 • 9:38

ACCORDING to Spanish media reports on Thursday, December 1, a third suspicious package has been sent to Spain’s Torrejón de Ardoz air base.

Following the explosion of a letter bomb at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid on November 30 which injured a worker, another suspicious package was sent to Spain’s Torrejón de Ardoz air base on December 1.

According to the Spanish media outlet El Confidencial, the Torrejón de Ardoz air base received a package similar to those sent yesterday to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid and to a Zaragoza company that sent rocket launchers to Ukrainian troops, in the last few hours.

Spain’s National Police are on the scene and have taken charge of investigations.

The news outlet reported that at 9 am, explosive experts TEDAX were still analysing the package to avoid risks.

The package was reportedly detected between 3-4 am after security systems at the Torrejón de Ardoz base (Madrid) determined it to be suspicious following examination by X-rays.

The envelope was addressed to the Satellite Centre.

As noted, an embassy employee, who was “slightly injured”, went to a hospital in Spain’s capital after the letter bomb explosion, which occurred around 1 pm on November 30.

Later, a second letter bomb was delivered to the Instalaza company in Zaragoza which supplied the grenade launchers Spain donated to Ukraine.

Instalaza has been manufacturing military and infantry equipment since 1943 and currently produces sights, grenade launches and anti-tank equipment. Extremely lightweight, the equipment is easily carried making it ideal for use in the field.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.