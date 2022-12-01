BudBlockz is a hidden crypto gem, just like Loopring (LRC) and Immutablex (IMX)

By EWN • 01 December 2022 • 14:00

It’s no secret that the cryptocurrency market has been in a bear market for some time now. As an investor, you must have learned that diversifying your portfolio is the best way to make profits and minimise losses. Now, if you are good at executing good trades, you can still make a killing even in these bleak times. However, for most investors, it’s better to think long-term.

When you treat cryptocurrencies as a long-term investment, you are less likely to be affected by market sentiment. You won’t find yourself buying because of the fear of missing out or selling because of panic. You are also better positioned to take advantage of hidden gems in the market, such as BudBlockz (BLUNT), Loopring (LRC), and ImmutableX (IMX)

BudBlockz is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project with a focus on the cannabis industry. BudBlockz’s main goal is to create an online ecosystem where cannabis lovers from across the globe can interact with and purchase their favorite cannabis products.

BudBlockz has some exciting features, including an eCommerce platform, farms, dispensaries, an NFT marketplace, a gaming arcade, and a lounge.

BudBlockz eCommerce platform is an online platform where cannabis enthusiasts can purchase their favorite weed products without walking into physical stores. In addition, the platform is private and secure, making it a good option for weed enthusiasts who are just starting.

Products on the BudBlockz eCommerce platform are only available for people in weed-friendly jurisdictions. However, even those outside such states can participate in the BudBlockz ecosystem and the cannabis market in general by purchasing BudBlockz NFTS. These NFTS represent partial ownership of BudBlockz-affiliated farms, dispensaries, and products.

Owning BudBlockz NFTs is a great way for cannabis enthusiasts to learn more about the cannabis industry and gain industry experience without being directly involved with decriminalised cannabis products.

Although BudBlockz is not the only cannabis-centric, blockchain-based project, its unique approach to the cannabis industry sets it apart from its counterparts. The platform is created to address pressing issues affecting cannabis enthusiasts while retaining the fun vibe associated with cannabis. These qualities make it likely that BudBlockz will skyrocket in price in the coming years.

Other coins that investors should look into are Loopring and Immutable X.

What is Loopring?

Loopring (LRC) is a decentralised exchange protocol that allows users to exchange cryptocurrencies across different platforms in a secure manner.

At first sight, Loopring appears to be a decentralised exchange platform. However, Loopring differs slightly from a decentralised exchange in that it connects multiple exchanges. In short, Loopring makes it easier for the exchange process between other platforms, including decentralised ones.

Loopring is also blockchain agnostic, which makes it compatible with any platform that uses smart contracts. As a result, it is one of the most undervalued coins, but experts predict it will be one of the better performers in the long run.

What is Immutable X

Immutable X is an Ethereum-based layer 2 scaling solution for NFT projects. Immutable X has exciting features such as near-zero gas fees, scalability, and faster project launch speeds.

The project’s main goal is to resolve the scalability issues of the Ethereum blockchain. Immutable X sits atop the Ethereum blockchain, which helps enhance throughput without compromising security and decentralisation.

Final Word

BudBlockz, Loopring, and immutable X are revolutionary cryptocurrency projects that are currently undervalued. However, as an investor looking for long-term profits and passive income, you should consider adding the three coins to your portfolio.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

