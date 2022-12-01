Chainlink has more relevance now, and Big Eyes Coin is potentially the Memecoin Pump

By EWN • 01 December 2022 • 11:45

Keeping up with market updates is a way to stay ahead of the curve and quickly spot opportunities that can help you make money. If you’ve not come across Big Eyes Coin (BIG) before now, you’re missing out on potentially the biggest meme coin project this year. Big Eyes Coin has raised over $11 million in a bear market and is looking to hit its stage 7 presale target of over $13 million. Big Eyes Coin has been a preferred option for investors because it is still on presale, offering low entry into the token with minimal risk and a potential for massive profit.

Also, it’s thematic to have a meme coin pump at the start of a bull market, and speculators can already see Big Eyes Coin being that meme coin. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are still top meme coins with the potential to regain lost value, but they don’t have the meme coin magic anymore. At their prices, users do not expect them to do 100x, which makes them overvalued for ambitious meme coin lovers.

Chainlink (LINK) also poses an opportunity for crypto enthusiasts who pay attention to details. The network has proven its relevance over the last few weeks following the crash of FTX and the intense scrutiny of other cryptocurrency exchanges.

Top industry leaders like Changpeng Zhao and Vitalik Buterin have called for the need for proof-of-reserves for centralised crypto exchanges. Chainlink looks to be just in the position to offer its proof-of-reserve product.

Link Blockchain networks together with Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralised network that helps blockchain networks connect securely with non-blockchain frameworks. The network is primarily a decentralised oracle system that feeds off-chain data to a blockchain network. This solution is necessary because smart contracts that might need off-chain data to function. Chainlink is built on the Ethereum blockchain but enables this connection across various blockchains.

Chainlink is one of the most viable interoperability solutions, while it also can function in other areas like enabling automation and providing verifiable sources of randomness. In a tweet made a few weeks ago, the network is offering its proof-of-reserve product claiming it would be useful for verifying centralised exchange asset reserves. It would also be able to verify real-world asset reserves, cross-chain collateral, and off-chain bank account balances.

Due to these persistent problems, the crypto community has begun considering potential solutions. One suggestion made is for users to demand that every exchange they use provide a proof-of-reserve. Proof of reserve is a method that enables consumers to audit the reserves of cryptocurrency exchanges instantly. Some exchanges have adopted it, and Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, has stated that all exchanges should now include this functionality.

Big Eyes Coin is a new Ethereum-based meme coin project that has garnered momentum on presale, and early investors speculate that it could bring the same momentum after launch. Meme coins are famous for creating momentum, creating wealth, and even kickstarting a bull market. Big Eyes Coin is a complete community token that wants to help its holders create wealth while pushing community vibes and meme narratives.

Big Eyes Coin wants to build a self-propagating ecosystem and would be offering utilities that cut across DeFi and NFTs to create value that translates to continuous money flow in the ecosystem. Big Eyes Coin is inspired by cat memes, steering away from the dog meme stereotype, and is looking to inspire several other emerging meme coin projects to join the cat family. Big Eyes Coin is the first iteration of a cat meme in the crypto landscape, and it would draw a lot of users in the same dog memes do.

This unique approach to the market transcends beyond the meme choice; it also has to do with its other offerings. The community-governed project would allow users to be involved in governance and vital proceedings of the project so users can get their hands dirty and help their tokens grow in value.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

