Circular Economy Christmas

By Euro Weekly News Media • 01 December 2022 • 9:30

Image - Oksana Mizina/Shutterstock

WITH less than a month to Christmas many charities are doing their best to raise funds in order to be able to continue with their important work.

The problem of course is that with the continuing rise in the cost of living it becomes more important that those in need (two or four legged) are helped but equally fewer people can afford to spare money as they face their own Christmas costs.

In some parts of Spain where expatriates are known for digging deep, there have been so many charity lunches and dinners planned that they are overlapping and more than one organisation has decided to postpone their Christmas event until February where there will be less competition.

Some charities are inviting people to gift wrap toys which will then be distributed to those families which are unable to afford to buy gifts for their children and as more youngsters expect something at Christmas and then a few days later Three Kings Day, the cost becomes even greater.

Many children have more toys than they can ever play with and in a lot of cases as they grow, they lose interest in them, so perhaps some enterprising charity could think of appealing to parents and children to donate good quality, no longer wanted toys and games for those in need as an old toy for one child is new toy for another.

The world is coming round to the concept of the circular economy where all sorts of goods are either repurposed or recycled and this is a great opportunity to let children help other children and learn from their own example.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.