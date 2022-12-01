By Euro Weekly News Media • 01 December 2022 • 9:30

Image - Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock

NOW is your chance! Let us know what you think, whether it be a suggestion or an opinion we love to hear from our readers. Here are our Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinions – Issue 1952

Smack in the face

I’m so angry to read that Britain’s MP’s can now also claim expenses for the cost of food, should they wish to hold any Christmas celebrations. What a selfish, greedy, parliament we have! This ‘allowance’ is a blatant smack in the face for the workers on low incomes; for those who have to go through hoops to receive benefits; for those who have to take strike action to receive salary increases, and for the thousands of pensioners who, having paid tax all of their working lives, now have to exist on a totally inadequate, well-below-minimum-wage pension.

The greedy MP’s should hold their heads in shame. They should open their eyes to the real world and stop thinking of themselves. They should be made to live, for at least one month, on a basic pension, from which every single household bill has to be paid. Without access to their no-doubt healthy bank accounts, they wouldn’t last a week!

They clearly have no idea of the struggle low income families have, day to day. They are content to enjoy their privileged lives, without a thought for the people who have to make a choice; whether to eat or to heat? When will someone in the position to do so, take responsibility, and put in the effort to give EVERYONE a decent standard of living?

Maureen Gallifant

Hello Leapy.

Thought I would mention yet another example of the BBC being out of touch with the public.

In spite of all the hours they have devoted to Party Gate on TV, radio news and especially the Today Programme, Matt Hancock has reached the final of I`m a celebrity…. on ITV.

This was the result of daily public voting.

Party Gate was bad of course but this highlights again BBC bias. I wonder if the same number of hours would be spent if there was a Labour government.

Never miss your column in EWN, thanks.

Graham.

Too much time

I have read the stories in newspaper over the last couple of weeks about the protesters defacing works of art and statues and quite frankly I think that these people have too much time on their hands to plan out these attacks. You have had your 15minutes of fame, get a job or volunteer at a charity shop.

Arthur Mancs

Way too early

Am I the only one to think that putting your Christmas decorations up in November is just way too early. Sorry to be the Grinch of Christmas but tradition is that you put your tree up 12 days before and take it down 12 days after. If nothing else you might save some pennies on your electricity bill.

Ethel Daniels

Be kind

My mother used to say to me if you don’t have anything nice to say don’t say anything at all. Why can´t we be more like that now, these social media groups with the bitchy and nasty comments, no one is forcing you to comment so if you don´t like the posts please feel free to scroll past. Please be kind.

