Great time for all at Teulada-Moraira (Alicante) Fishing Club’s end-of-year bash

By Linda Hall • 01 December 2022 • 12:09

MEDAL WINNERS: Frank Povey, Jeff Richards, Ray Turvey and Graham Sewell Photo credit: Jeff Richards

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club visited Section B2 of the River Jucar on November 30.

“I was on peg B10 and didn’t get a bite all day,” said club secretary Jeff Richards.

Temperatures started at a cold 10 degrees at 9am reaching 18 degrees later, although water temperature was low and clearer than on other occasions. Club members also saw signs of a previous competition.

“Maybe this was why fishing was the poorest for a long time. There were four dry nets today out of nine competitors,” Jeff added.

Peter Shephard on Peg 2 had best weight of the day with 6.8 kilos but best fish, weighing 2.8 kilos, went to Graham Sewell.

Club members caught 11 fish, of which 10 were carp with one small crucian carp, weighing 21 kilos.

“We held our end-of-season bash on November 25 and a great time was had by all, with a raffle where everybody received a prize,” Jeff said. “We also presented the medals for the past year’s winners.”

The Summer League was won by Frank Povey, with Jeff Richards and Ray Turvey tying for second place. Biggest fish of the season went to Ray Turvey.

Graham Sewell won the Winter League with Ray Turvey taking second place as well as the season’s biggest fish.

The club’s next match will be held on December 6, fishing the Jucar’s Section B3.

For further information about the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club, contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or [email protected]).

