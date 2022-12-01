Nijar (Almeria) finds a way to solve its shanty settlements problem

By Linda Hall • 01 December 2022 • 18:40

ACCOMMODATION PROJECT: Esperanza Perez Felices with the team of architects, consultants and investigators Photo credit: Nijar town hall

NIJAR’S mayor, Esperanza Perez Felices, recently received a team of architects, consultants and investigators.

All are working on “GAIACELLS bioconstruction for integration temporary housing” a collaboration project between the UAL and Nijar town hall to develop sustainable temporary accommodation for the area’s immigrant workers.

Nijar is one of 20 European enclaves, chosen from more than 80 applicants, which will receive support from the European Commission’s Bauhaous New European Initiatives.

The local project is searching for a solution to the infrahuman living conditions that workers have to endure in agricultural areas. They intend to provide socially-inclusive and sustainable temporary accommodation using the Superadobe building process.

In Nijar’s case the project contemplates building housing modules, which are practically energy self-sufficient, using this new material that is cheap and biodegradable and can adapt perfectly to Nijar’s “exceptional” environmental conditions, Perez Felices said.

“Almeria University’s GAIACELLS proposal has enabled us to go further in our search, not only by providing a solution but providing it in a way that means we can opt for a seal of quality that clients will value,” she added.

“Instead of being singled out for the settlements we can set an example by the way we solved the problem by adding to the image of our products.”

