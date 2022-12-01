ORA Funky Cat – Impressive, premium and loaded

By Mark Slack • 01 December 2022 • 9:20

Image - ORA Funky Cat

It’s rare these days to have a completely new marque launch, let alone one that isn’t part of an existing car company. Not too long ago we saw Ineos and their Grenadier and now we have ORA, or to be more precise the ORA Funky Cat First Edition.

I know! Move on from the name though and this Chinese built all-electric car might be about to make inroads into the EV market here in the UK. It’s not a price sharpened budget conscious model either, it’s very much aimed at those looking for something a cut above and competes with the likes of VW’s ID3 and Hyundai’s Kona EV.

ORA are not new to the car game, being part of Great Wall Motors that used to sell pick-up trucks here in the UK, having five brands under their corporate umbrella. Apart from the ORA Cat the company is already showing concepts for its second car, the Next Cat, which looks very sophisticated with Alfa echoes in the frontal styling and panamarian rear flanks.

The First Edition model is, as the name suggests, the first of a planned line of models and prices for the launch car start from €37,215/£31,995 which includes a profusion of standard equipment and a distinctly premium feel throughout the interior.

It is very tech orientated, some of it too much when the navigation system gives you about eight directions just to negotiate a roundabout. However, engineers were still tweaking the systems on the press launch cars.

The drive is smooth and quiet with a decent amount of power when required, although the one-foot driving/regeneration doesn’t offer quite as much braking as one might have thought so two foot driving is sometimes needed. Rough roads don’t phase the Cat and although the steering is a little lifeless there’s enough to safely quicken the pace on cross country roads.

Based on 15% to 80%, a 6.6kW home charge will take 5 to 6 hours. This time reduces when moving up to 11kW charging to around 3 to 4 hours. Additionally, 80kW rapid charging will take around 40 minutes. The Cat First Edition has a range of 193 miles.

Although subjective the Cat looks different without being odd, has a premium feel, lots of standard equipment and, despite a small boot, is a bigger car than you might think. Good value for its admittedly not cheap price, it nonetheless makes a most impressive start.

Facts at a Glance

Model: ORA Funky Cat First Edition

Engine: 171 PS EV powertrain with 48kwh battery

Gears: automatic

Performance: 0-100 kph (62 mph) 8.3 seconds/Maximum Speed 159kph (99 mph)

Economy: 310 km/193 miles Combined driving (WLTP)

Emissions: 0 g/km (WLTP)

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.

