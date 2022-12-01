Pakistani mine explosion kills nine and leaves multiple injured

By James Gamble • 01 December 2022 • 13:14

An explosion in a coal mine in Pakistan has tragically killed nine workers and left four others seriously injured.

The suspected gas explosion at the mine in the Orakzai tribal region’s Doli area, in northwestern Pakistan, is being investigated by authorities.

A total of 13 miners were said to have been working inside the mine at the time of the explosion and subsequent collapse.

Emergency services recovered the bodies of the nine dead miners, as well as rescuing the other four miners who sustained ‘critical’ injuries, according to news agency Reuters.

The Reuters report, citing police officials, stated the explosion had been caused by ‘gas sparks’ inside the mine.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his ‘deep pain and sorrow’ for the incident and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased miners.

Miners in Pakistan have complained in the past that a lack of safety gear and poor working conditions are primary causes in the frequent occurrence of accidents.

Meanwhile, Kohat Governor Mehmood Aslam Wazir has ordered a further investigation into the incident.

He also urged the Department of Mines to provide better equipment to workers in the future, and made assurances that those affected in the most recent disaster will receive compensation from the government.

