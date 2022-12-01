By Matthew Roscoe • 01 December 2022 • 11:24

BREAKING UPDATE: Sao Paulo hospital treating Brazilian legend Pelé provide health update. Image: Kostas Koutsaftikis/Shutterstock.com

THE Sao Paulo hospital which has been treating Brazilian football legend, Pelé, since late on Tuesday, November 29 has released a statement about the 82-year-old’s health.

UPDATE 11.24 am (December 1) – The Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo has released a statement regarding the health of iconic Brazilian star Pelé who was hospitalised with reported swelling all over his body.

A note from the hospital released to the Brazilian press said: “After medical evaluation, the patient was taken to a common room, without the need for hospitalization in a semi-intensive unit or ICU.

“The former player has full control of vital functions and stable clinical condition.”

ORIGINAL 4.16 pm (November 30) – Worrying reports coming out of Brazil on Wednesday, November 30 suggest that Brazilian football legend Pelé has been hospitalised in Sao Paulo with ‘swelling all over his body’.

According to ESPN Brazil, Pelé was admitted to Albert Einstein hospital, in the south zone of Sao Paulo with swelling all over his body.

The news outlet noted that the footballing great was admitted late on Tuesday, November 29 and it was not a planned trip.

His wife Marcia Aoki reportedly confirmed to the media outlet that the iconic Brazilian star had suffered anasarca (generalised swelling), edematous syndrome and decompensated heart failure (DHF).

Doctors also reported that the chemotherapy carried out over the last few months was no longer working and that tumours were present in various organs in the Brazilian football legend.

ESPN reported that Pelé was undergoing tests on November 30.

The 82-year-old was also said to be suffering from mental confusion.

After Pele was admitted to the hospital on February 13, it was reported that he was ‘struggling to eat or sleep’ after chemotherapy for his colon tumour.

Due to a urinary tract infection, he had to remain in hospital at the time.

