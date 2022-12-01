Puzzle Solutions Edition 1952

By Marcos • 01 December 2022 • 11:02
Blank crossword puzzle waiting to be filled in.
1 Verb; 2 Both; 3 Hive; 4 Edit; 5 Tall; 6 Lass; 7 Saga; 8 Acne; 9 Erse; 10 Ever; 11 Read; 12 Drew; 13 Wish; 14 Hack; 15 Kiwi; 16 Iota.
ASTAIRE
1 Clark Gable; 2 Asteroid; 3 Jacobean; 4 Fahrenheit; 5 Jacob Marley; 6 A duck; 7 Jacob; 8 Westminster Abbey; 9 Botswana; 10 Christopher Robin.
Across: 1 Toll; 8 Initiative; 9 Particle; 10 Rove; 12 Census; 14 Tailor; 15 Struts; 17 Regain; 18 Plug; 19 Handmaid; 21 Charioteer; 22 Kiss. Down: 2 Ornamental; 3 List; 4 Discus; 5 Silent; 6 Stirring; 7 Mere; 11 Violinists; 13 Sluggard; 16 School; 17 Ranker; 18 Pack; 20 Mark.
Across: 5 Plan; 7 Immaculate; 8 Grab; 10 Diet; 12 Ode; 13 Helium; 16 Salve; 18 Bop; 20 Bail; 21 Text; 22 Rev; 24 Rowan; 25 Decent; 26 Don; 27 Hugs; 29 Inch; 33 Elementary; 34 Vein.
Down: 1 Imp; 2 Taxi; 3 Must; 4 Paw; 5 Peg; 6 Alarm; 9 Bobby; 10 Desire; 11 Alb; 13 Heart; 14 Iota; 15 Upends; 17 Alec; 19 Sting; 23 Vet; 25 Dense; 27 Heed; 28 Gate; 30 Hen; 31 Keg; 32 Pro.
Across: 1 Round, 4 Plagio, 9 British, 10 Snort, 12/14 Lion cub, 12 Miembro, 14 High, 16 Toes, 18 Boo, 20 Anfibio, 21 Idol, 24 Boots, 25 Alambre, 26 Tattoo, 27 Rolls.
Down: 1 Rebels, 2 Unido, 3 Drip, 5 Lo siento, 6 Goodbye, 7 Option, 8 Thumb, 13 Chubasco, 15 In front, 17 Rabbit, 18 Bozal, 19 Pliers, 22 Débil, 23 Caer.
awed, dare, darn, dart, data, date, dawn, dean, dear, dent, drat, draw, drew, nard, nerd, rand, read, rend, retd, tend, trad, wade, wand, ward, wend, anted, award, awned, darer, dater, drawn, drear, radar, rated, tared, trade, tread, trend, wader, waned, wared, adnate, adware, ardent, darner, darter, drawer, errand, ranted, redraw, retard, reward, tarred, trader, wander, wanted, warden, warder, warned, warred, narrated, WARRANTED
EASY
HARD
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.