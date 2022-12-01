UPDATE: World Cup fan, 27, 'assassinated in Iran for honking his car horn after USA win' Close
Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1952

By Marcos • 01 December 2022 • 11:02

Blank crossword puzzle waiting to be filled in.

WORD SPIRAL

1 Verb; 2 Both; 3 Hive; 4 Edit; 5 Tall; 6 Lass; 7 Saga; 8 Acne; 9 Erse; 10 Ever; 11 Read; 12 Drew; 13 Wish; 14 Hack; 15 Kiwi; 16 Iota.
ASTAIRE

QUICK QUIZ

1 Clark Gable; 2 Asteroid; 3 Jacobean; 4 Fahrenheit; 5 Jacob Marley; 6 A duck; 7 Jacob; 8 Westminster Abbey; 9 Botswana; 10 Christopher Robin.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Toll; 8 Initiative; 9 Particle; 10 Rove; 12 Census; 14 Tailor; 15 Struts; 17 Regain; 18 Plug; 19 Handmaid; 21 Charioteer; 22 Kiss. Down: 2 Ornamental; 3 List; 4 Discus; 5 Silent; 6 Stirring; 7 Mere; 11 Violinists; 13 Sluggard; 16 School; 17 Ranker; 18 Pack; 20 Mark.

QUICK

Across: 5 Plan; 7 Immaculate; 8 Grab; 10 Diet; 12 Ode; 13 Helium; 16 Salve; 18 Bop; 20 Bail; 21 Text; 22 Rev; 24 Rowan; 25 Decent; 26 Don; 27 Hugs; 29 Inch; 33 Elementary; 34 Vein.
Down: 1 Imp; 2 Taxi; 3 Must; 4 Paw; 5 Peg; 6 Alarm; 9 Bobby; 10 Desire; 11 Alb; 13 Heart; 14 Iota; 15 Upends; 17 Alec; 19 Sting; 23 Vet; 25 Dense; 27 Heed; 28 Gate; 30 Hen; 31 Keg; 32 Pro.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Round, 4 Plagio, 9 British, 10 Snort, 12/14 Lion cub, 12 Miembro, 14 High, 16 Toes, 18 Boo, 20 Anfibio, 21 Idol, 24 Boots, 25 Alambre, 26 Tattoo, 27 Rolls.
Down: 1 Rebels, 2 Unido, 3 Drip, 5 Lo siento, 6 Goodbye, 7 Option, 8 Thumb, 13 Chubasco, 15 In front, 17 Rabbit, 18 Bozal, 19 Pliers, 22 Débil, 23 Caer.

NONAGRAM

awed, dare, darn, dart, data, date, dawn, dean, dear, dent, drat, draw, drew, nard, nerd, rand, read, rend, retd, tend, trad, wade, wand, ward, wend, anted, award, awned, darer, dater, drawn, drear, radar, rated, tared, trade, tread, trend, wader, waned, wared, adnate, adware, ardent, darner, darter, drawer, errand, ranted, redraw, retard, reward, tarred, trader, wander, wanted, warden, warder, warned, warred, narrated, WARRANTED

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Marcos

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading