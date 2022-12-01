According to local reports, emergency CPR was performed on the young footballer before an ambulance arrived.

However, paramedics were unable to revive the player who died a few minutes later on the way to the hospital.

Andrés Balanta played at both the U17 and U19 World Cup for his country.

The Colombian Football Federation regrets the death of Andrés Balanta, player of the @FCFSeleccionCol in its different categories. We send our condolences to his family, friends and relatives. RIP.”

Atlético Tucuman wrote: “Atlético Tucumán regrets to confirm the death of Colombian soccer player Andrés Balanta. We embrace and accompany with deep respect your family and friends at this time.”

Aguero announced his retirement from football back in December 2021 at the age of 33.

The Argentine football icon called time on his illustrious playing career after a heart condition scuppered his move to Spain’s FC Barcelona – he only played five times for the club.