TikTok community left devastated after the shock sudden death of Megha Thakur, 21

By Vickie Scullard • 01 December 2022 • 17:24

TikTok community pays tribute after the shock sudden death of Megha Thakur, 21. Credit: meghaminnd/Instagram.

The TikTok community has been left devastated after the shock sudden death of Megha Thakur, aged just 21.

The viral video star sadly passed away in an alleged car accident on November 24, according to reports.

Megha gained more than 900,000 followers on the video social media site for posting inspirational content that focused on body positivity and self-confidence.

The parents of Megha, a student at Western University, shared the news of her death on Instagram on November 28.

They posted: “It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022 in the early morning hours.

“Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing.

“At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megha (@meghaminnd)

Her devastated followers paid tribute to Megha, who hailed her posts as inspirational.

Sophia.221913 said: “Her posts brought so much confidence and light when I was struggling, she was always an angel, and beautiful inside and out. I’m sorry for your loss and may she rest in peace.”

Monetmcmichael wrote: “She inspired me so much her love was unconditional always wanted to see others win nothing but the best things to say about her my heart is so broken. sending your family so so much love.”

Jackie Wyers posted: “I am so sorry for your loss. Megha is beautiful inside and out.”

Brooke Houghton added: “Sending my thoughts and prayers to your family. She was such a talented and kind young woman. May she rest in peace.”

