Toni Eastwood: Girl power

01 December 2022

TONI EASTWOOD: The CEO has been recognised for her work. Credit: Toni Eastwood

BUSINESSWOMAN, former Euro Weekly News columnist, and Costa del Sol community member, Toni Eastwood OBE, has revealed she has been named Most Influential CEO in the UK by AI Global Media in the group’s awards.

Toni, who is best known for the amazing work she does for women in business, will now accept her award at a glittering ceremony in the UK in December.

The Founder of Women on Purpose, which helps women ignite their purpose in business and life, Toni has over 28 years of experience in leadership, research, skills, and talent development. Having launched Quantum Vantage Ltd in 2016, her talent programmes and award-winning research have helped thousands of individuals and hundreds of organisations get into their chosen career and level the gender playing field in the work place.

Previously Director of Talent at a FTSE 30 company, Toni’s ambition and tenacity are an inspiration for many.

Speaking exclusively to the Euro Weekly News, Toni said: “I am so honoured to be receiving this award, it’s nice to get some recognition that you’re working hard and doing a good job.

As a business owner, no one ever tells you that and you never believe it yourself.”

Explaining more about her company, Toni said: “Women on Purpose is about the passion we have for our business.

“We work a lot with women in business. Our upcoming research specialises in women in the economy such as the gender pay gap and gender awareness scale throughout Europe.”

The businesswoman told the EWN how she got into the field. She explained: “I became an accidental researcher after working for an organisation that worked with a small businesses. I then started focusing on inclusion and equality.

“There wasn’t a lot happening around this in the UK 20 years ago and so I went to America to see what companies were doing there. I was then able to use this to work with various companies, later taking this to Europe and getting a €24 million project to put in place strategies to get more women in higher positions in the East of England.”

Her hard work paid off and Toni has since helped tens of thousands of women into jobs they are passionate about.

She told the EWN: “My aim is to get a one million women into a job they love. I feel that it is my purpose.”

