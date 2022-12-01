By Matthew Roscoe • 01 December 2022 • 8:59

WATCH: Ukrainian strikes on Russian positions in north Bakhmut, Ukraine. Image: БУТУСОВ ПЛЮС/Telegram

VIDEOS circulating online reportedly show Russian forces coming under attack from Ukrainian strikes north of Ukraine’s Bakhmut.

The videos, which began making the rounds on social media on Thursday, December 1, show Ukrainian strikes on Russian positions in north Bakhmut, Ukraine.

“Direct hits broke up a platoon of Russians near Bakhmut – joint work of the 93rd Brigade, 44th Airborne Brigade, 3rd Separate Mechanised Brigade,” the original Telegram post read.

Shared on Twitter by @666_mancer and retweeted by geopolitical analyst Michael A. Horowitz, the video shows over two minutes of Ukrainian strikes on Russian positions.

The footage comes weeks after Ukraine’s 79th Air Assault Brigade released video footage of a recent drone-deployed 40mm M430 HEDP grenade strike on Russian positions and vehicles.

Alongside the footage, the 79th Air Assault Brigade wrote: “UAV pilots of the 79th separate air assault brigade not only aim artillery at the enemy but also successfully destroy it themselves.

“For this purpose, they actively use drones with special devices. Thus, thanks to their precise and skilful actions, about 30 units of the Russian Armed Forces and up to 5 units of enemy armoured vehicles have been destroyed recently.”

“Every enemy soldier must understand that for coming to our land, death will be waiting for him everywhere,” the unit’s commander said on Facebook.

Prior to that, Ukraine’s 30th Mechanised Brigade released footage of them dropping VOG-17 and F1 grenades on Russian positions in the Bakhmut direction of Ukraine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.