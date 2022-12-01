United Nationalities of Marbella Summit: Community at its best

By Euro Weekly News Media • 01 December 2022 • 12:40
Image - United Nationalities of Marbella Summit
With the aim of bringing some of the area’s brightest talent together to solve vital local issues, this year’s United Nationalities of Marbella summit focused on creating a communication framework so that locals know where to turn to for important information.
Speaking at the event, Nicole said: “It’s so emotional to have you all here.
Today’s event is about communication and how important it is to come together to help each other and provide support.”
Among the issues discussed was the importance of using local resources including Marbella town hall, as well as initiatives designed to protect the local community, like the Zero Hero scheme to offer free soft drinks to designated drivers in Marbella.
Nicole also announced the launch of a new journalism award for the body doing the most to highlight the most important issues facing the coast.
Former British consul to Andalucia, Ceuta, Melilla and the Canary Islands, Charmain Arbouin, told the Euro Weekly News: “For me, Marbella is one of those places that has so much talent and diversity and the summit gives people a chance to come together and see what they can each contribute to make Marbella a better place.”
Triple A volunteer, Lily Van Tongeren, added: “It’s very important to have summits like this because Marbella is a city with around 140 nationalities and it’s great tor come together to get to know people from different countries and because they’re all involved in different sectors.”
