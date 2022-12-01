Vote for Mojacar (Almeria) in Ferrero Rocher Christmas lights campaign

By Linda Hall • 01 December 2022 • 15:25

MOJACAR: In the running for the Ferrero Rocher Christmas illuminations competition Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

MOJACAR is now a finalist in Ferrero Rocher’s Juntos Brillamos Mas (We shine more together) Christmas competition.

Ainsa (Huesca), Santillana del Mar (Cantabria) and Mojacar are competing for the prize of Christmas illuminations provided by the chocolate company after making it through to the final three following the first round of voting which finished on November 30.

Members of public now have until 11.59pm on December 11 to vote on the https://pueblos.ferrerorocher.es/ website, announced Mojacar’s mayor Rosa Maria Cano.

“In this new phase, all the people who voted before should vote again, using the same link or QR Code,” she said.

The mayor and town hall thanked all the Mojacar and Almeria province residents for their collaboration, together with the thousands of people, celebrities, journalists and sportspeople supporting the town’s Ferrero Rocher bid.

Mojacar also has the backing of the Diputacion provincial council, Almeria province mayors, and even the former UGT union leader Candido Mendez.

Cano thanked everyone for their support in ensuring that Mojacar was amongst the final three. “This success belongs to us all, thanks to their unified efforts,” she declared.

Winning the competition would also provide the province and Mojacar with unprecedented help in combatting the tourism sector’s dependence on the summer season, boosting the economy and promoting the area, Cano said.

