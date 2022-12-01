By Anna Ellis • 01 December 2022 • 14:25
You won't have a choice if you don't have a voice!. Image: PIOC
The Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa (PIOC) is pleased to announce that they are holding “clinics” to inform local residents about how to register to vote in the municipal elections in 2023.
The venues and times are as follows (more venues and dates will be added shortly).
Monday, December 5, at 2:30.PM – The Sports Bar, Playa Flamenca Centre.
Tuesday, December 6, at 11:00.AM – Emerald Isle, La Florida.
Tuesday, December 6, at 2:00.PM – Di Stephanos, La Zenia.
Wednesday, December 7, at 2:00.PM – Lime Bar, Villa Park.
Thursday, December 8, at 3:00.PM – Rumours, Citris Centre.
Friday, December 9, at 11:00.AM – Leeson Street, Rioja Centre, Los Dolses.
Registering to vote isn’t as complicated or scary as you may think and the PIOC will be on hand to guide you through the process.
Their aim is simply to help everyone who has the right to vote register before the deadline which is January 15, 2023, for Non-EU residents and January 31, 2023, for EU residents.
The PIOC, want to thank all of the venues who have kindly set aside the time and space to facilitate these public information walk-in clinics.
With more votes come more councillors which means more can be achieved for Orihuela Costa.
For more information email: [email protected]
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.