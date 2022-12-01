You won’t have a choice if you don’t have a voice!

The Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa (PIOC) is pleased to announce that they are holding “clinics” to inform local residents about how to register to vote in the municipal elections in 2023.

The venues and times are as follows (more venues and dates will be added shortly).

Monday, December 5, at 2:30.PM – The Sports Bar, Playa Flamenca Centre.

Tuesday, December 6, at 11:00.AM – Emerald Isle, La Florida.

Tuesday, December 6, at 2:00.PM – Di Stephanos, La Zenia.

Wednesday, December 7, at 2:00.PM – Lime Bar, Villa Park.

Thursday, December 8, at 3:00.PM – Rumours, Citris Centre.

Friday, December 9, at 11:00.AM – Leeson Street, Rioja Centre, Los Dolses.

Registering to vote isn’t as complicated or scary as you may think and the PIOC will be on hand to guide you through the process.

Their aim is simply to help everyone who has the right to vote register before the deadline which is January 15, 2023, for Non-EU residents and January 31, 2023, for EU residents.

The PIOC, want to thank all of the venues who have kindly set aside the time and space to facilitate these public information walk-in clinics.

With more votes come more councillors which means more can be achieved for Orihuela Costa.

For more information email: [email protected]