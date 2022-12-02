Alicante police arrest two separate international fugitives in 24 hours

As reported today, Friday, December 2, in less than 24 hours, Alicante National Police arrested two international fugitives. The criminals were wanted by Interpol for a bank robbery and drug trafficking respectively.

A man who had gone to carry out residence permit procedures was discovered to have an outstanding International Arrest Warrant in place against him. It had been issued by the authorities in the Ukrainian city of Odesa at the start of 2021, He stands accused of robbing a bank along with other people.

During the robbery, the thieves accessed the contents of 16 safety deposit boxes containing a total of two million Ukrainian hryvnias. They also broke into a safe containing $30,000 in cash, as well as jewellery.

Several hours later, another call was received requesting National Police officers to go to a police station in Alicante. This time a Colombian man had also been arrested and found to have an international warrant against his name.

This second detainee was requested by the Central Investigating Court No6 of Madrid to be made available to the competent authorities. He had a Search and Detention Order for Extradition filed by Interpol for the crime of drug trafficking.

Both detainees, aged 43 and 40, were placed at the disposal of the Alicante Guard Investigating Court. It ordered provisional detention for both men while their international warrants were resolved, as reported by informacion.es.

