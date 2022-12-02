By Matthew Roscoe • 02 December 2022 • 12:02
BREAKING: UD Almeria rumoured to be on the verge of signing Luis Suarez. Image: udalmeriasad/Facebook
However, those hoping that Almeria are signing Luis Suarez, the former Liverpool and Barcelona star, may be slightly disappointed as it isn’t THAT Suarez rumoured to be joining the club.
In fact, news from top football expert Fabrizio Romano revealed it was actually Luis Suárez from Olympic Marseille that is close to joining the Andalucian club.
Romano wrote on Twitter: “Luis Suárez will join Almería from OM, done deal — paperworks will be signed soon. It’s loan deal with mandatory buy option in case Almería will remain in La Liga next season. 🚨🇨🇴 #transfers.”
People reacted to the news.
Referring to thinking it was the former Barca star looking to join Almeria, one person joked: “I can’t have been the only one.”
And another person said: “I won’t lie I thought it was the Uruguayan Suarez for a sec 😭”
While another said: “The best Suarez in the world. Not that fraud who used to play for Barcelona and Liverpool.”
24-year-old Luis Javier Suárez Charris is a Colombian footballer who currently plays as a centre-forward for French Ligue 1 club Marseille as well as the Colombia national team.
He has previously played in Spain for Granada.
