By Matthew Roscoe • 02 December 2022 • 12:02

BREAKING: UD Almeria rumoured to be on the verge of signing Luis Suarez. Image: udalmeriasad/Facebook

LALIGA side UD Almeria are believed to be on the verge of signing Luis Suarez if rumours circulating on Friday, December 2 are to be believed.

However, those hoping that Almeria are signing Luis Suarez, the former Liverpool and Barcelona star, may be slightly disappointed as it isn’t THAT Suarez rumoured to be joining the club.

In fact, news from top football expert Fabrizio Romano revealed it was actually Luis Suárez from Olympic Marseille that is close to joining the Andalucian club.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “Luis Suárez will join Almería from OM, done deal — paperworks will be signed soon. It’s loan deal with mandatory buy option in case Almería will remain in La Liga next season. 🚨🇨🇴 #transfers.”

Luis Suárez will join Almería from OM, done deal — paperworks will be signed soon. It’s loan deal with mandatory buy option in case Almería will remain in La Liga next season. 🚨🇨🇴 #transfers Full agreement in place, official soon as @MatteMoretto @relevo reported. pic.twitter.com/w4OhYYmzjj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 2, 2022

People reacted to the news.

Referring to thinking it was the former Barca star looking to join Almeria, one person joked: “I can’t have been the only one.”

I cant have been the only one — Jaden McDaniels GOAT (@JadenMcDanielsF) December 2, 2022

And another person said: “I won’t lie I thought it was the Uruguayan Suarez for a sec 😭”

I won't lie I thought it was the Uruguayan Suarez for a sec 😭 — James. (#Bellingham2023Inshallah.) (@Jeckz_LFC) December 2, 2022

While another said: “The best Suarez in the world. Not that fraud who used to play for Barcelona and Liverpool.”

The best Suarez in the world. Not that fraud who used to play for Barcelona and Liverpool — Jacob E|A 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇱 (@Jacob4rmstrong) December 2, 2022

24-year-old Luis Javier Suárez Charris is a Colombian footballer who currently plays as a centre-forward for French Ligue 1 club Marseille as well as the Colombia national team.

He has previously played in Spain for Granada.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.