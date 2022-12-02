Almeria’s marble-producing area will be well-connected to all the province by 2023

By Linda Hall • 02 December 2022 • 12:35

ON SCHEDULE: Linking the Almanzora and A-7 motorways will finish in 2023 Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia

HUGE girders supporting the section of road linking the Almanzora and A-7 motorways were put in place on December 1.

Visiting the site, Marifran Carazo, who heads the Junta’s Public Works department, announced that the project was advancing “at a good pace” and was 63 per cent complete.

“We are moving ahead, step by step, keeping to our timetable so that this section can be finished and in use in 2023,” Carazo declared.

She also apologised for the many let-downs for residents in Almeria’s marble-producing area.

“Since work began 20 years ago, this has been plagued by delays, pauses and failures, but these situations now belong to the past,” Carazo said.

“Andalucia’s government is serious about its intention of bringing this interminable saga to an end.”

Since taking over in 2019, the Junta had spent €50 million on finishing pending motorway projects, she added, completing the Concepcion-El Cucador segment in October 2021, while the section between El Cucador and the A-7 has been under construction since the summer of 2021.

