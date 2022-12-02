Bodybuilder launches new clothing line after inadvertently stumbling on winning formula

By Vickie Scullard • 02 December 2022 • 15:41

Bodybuilder launches new clothing line after inadvertently stumbling on a winning formula. Credit: Joe Kane Lester.

A championship bodybuilder is playing No Games as he launches a new clothing line after inadvertently stumbling on a winning formula.

Bodybuilder Joe Kane Lester, who lives in La Nucia, created a sell-out design without meaning to when he printed a few oversized T-shirts for his team.

They were so popular he soon had dozens of messages from followers on social media requesting that he makes more.

So Joe, aged 26, bought a job lot of plain tees and printed the ‘no games’ logo on them, and he sold 200 within a week.

The champion heavyweight bodybuilder, who is also a personal trainer, has decided to make it into a brand.

“It all happened by accident really,” he told the Euro Weekly News.

“About a year ago I made a few T-shirts for some of my team members and everyone loved them. I kept getting messages from people on Instagram begging me to make some more.

“So I made a few more – I ordered some plane T-shirts online and then got the ‘No Games’ logo printed on them. They sold out. I made about one euro for every T-shirt.

“Then my Instagram went mad. I had even more orders, so I thought, why not make something more of this?”

So he did – and that is how his new brand No Games was born.

Joe is currently in the process of setting up an online business where people can buy more clothing with the popular logo, including the much-loved tees and also hoodies.

He said: “It must have captured something. The style is really oversized, like what bodybuilders wear when they train. They don’t wear much when we compete, but training is different. They don’t like to have their bodies critiqued by other people.”

He continued: “The logo is across the top at the back. It looks very 80s. I’m looking into hoodies as well, in colours black, white and grey. I want to keep it simple.”

No Games will be launched in early 2023. To find out more follow Joe on Instagram @josephkanenogames.

