By Matthew Roscoe • 02 December 2022 • 18:04

BREAKING: Luis Suarez weeps as Uruguay knocked OUT of Qatar World Cup. Image: Alizada Studios/Shutterstock.com

A DRAMATIC winner for South Korea against Portugal led to Luis Suarez’s Uruguay being knocked out of the World Cup in Qatar.

It was looking like Uruguay were heading through but a late goal from South Korea against Portugal, one of the favourites to win the tournament, left former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez in tears.

LUIS SUAREZ AFTER SEEING THAT SOUTH KOREA SCORED! AS IT STANDS, URUGUAY ARE ELIMINATED. pic.twitter.com/rRvkP5CGTr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 2, 2022

News of South Korea's win has made its way to the Uruguay substitution bench…#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/XnlqdlQOLD — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) December 2, 2022

Suarez before South Korea's goal

Suarez after Korea's goal pic.twitter.com/aGOYSu33ZP — 10 (@70o0i) December 2, 2022

Despite winning the game against Ghana 2-0 it wasn’t enough to take them through after South Korea scored in 90+1 minute to seal victory and progress from Group H alongside Portugal.

Former Liverpool striker Suarez, who played some of the tournament up front alongside current Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez, was unable to inspire his side to the next round of the tournament in Qatar.

Earlier, news that Andalucian club UD Almeria were on the verge of signing Luis Suarez shocked some football fans online before they realised that it was the Colombian player from French side Marseille.

