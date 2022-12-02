WATCH: Russian MiG-31 fighter jet crashes in Primorsky Krai, Russia

By Matthew Roscoe • 02 December 2022 • 13:18

VIDEOS circulating online show the moment a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet crashed in Primorsky Krai, Russia.

On Friday, December 2, videos showed the Russian MiG-31 fighter jet crashing in Primorsky Krai, Russia, in what Paul Jarwin noted was the “12th non-combat loss in 2022.”

He shared the video alongside the caption: “Russian MiG-31 fighter jet crashed in Primorsky Krai, Russia. This is the 12th non-combat loss in 2022.”

Russian MiG-31 fighter jet crashed in Primorsky Krai, Russia. This is the 12th non-combat loss in 2022. pic.twitter.com/2n8Oib9EB9 — Paul Jawin (@PaulJawin) December 2, 2022

According to Russian media reports, the crash was due to a malfunction, however, the pilots managed to eject before the crash landing.

Russia’s Eastern Military District said that the crash occurred during an unarmed training flight.

A military statement read: “The plane crashed in an uninhabited area without causing any destruction on the ground. According to preliminary information, the cause of the accident may have been a technical malfunction.”

Information on whether or not the pilots were injured after ejecting has not been released.

The MiG-31, a modification of the MiG-25 with a unit cost of up to $60 million, is a Mikoyan-designed two-seat interceptor that went into production in the late 1970s in the Soviet Union.

The news comes weeks after a Russian Mi-2 helicopter crashed in the Kostroma region of Russia with five people on board.

On Tuesday, November 8, an emergency services source said: “In the Kostroma region, about four kilometres from the Sokerkino airport, a Mi-2 helicopter crashed while performing an ambulance flight.

“There were five people on board.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.