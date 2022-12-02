BudBlockz unaffected by Inflation as FTX collapse shocks Investors

By EWN • 02 December 2022 • 10:00

Inflation is something that affects most world economies. Even the most stable economies are prone to periods of currency inflation. Despite their strong backing and utilities, cryptocurrencies are often prone to inflation. The best way to protect oneself from losses is to invest in cryptocurrencies that have solid foundations.

In light of the recent occurrences in the crypto realm, it has become imperative that potential investors properly study cryptocurrencies to reduce the risk of suffering unforeseen losses.

The FTX token (FTT) collapse is one such occurrence that has promoted people to be more mindful of where they put their money. BudBlockz (BLUNT) is one of the new cryptocurrencies immune to future inflation risks.

Binance Attempts to Assist the Crypto Industry after FTX Token (FTT) Collapse

Binance, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its new plans to inject an industry recovery fund into the crypto market to assist those affected in the aftermath of the FTX collapse.

Binance announced that it would donate $1 billion to the initial recovery fund. The amount may increase with time to up to $2 billion if a time arises when more donations are needed. These funds will help keep the crypto market afloat after the FTX exchange collapse affected many players.

These funds are more of a support system than an investment. They are aimed at companies and individuals facing financial problems due to the FTX exchange filing for bankruptcy. It is to prevent a further downslide or possible inflation in the crypto market.

The FTX collapse has led to increased inflation with different cryptocurrencies, as nearly all prominent cryptos were affected. Binance aims for the program to last up to six months and has recently opened its doors to investors who want to contribute more funds.

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is continuing to thrive despite market conditions

BudBlockz (BLUNT) is a safe and private utility token allowing cannabis users and traders to conduct business globally while fully complying with rules and regulations. This will ensure that BudBlockz (BLUNT) always has an in-house market to keep it going in the event of global inflation. It will also help the cannabis market become a more inclusive and secure environment.

As a cannabis e-commerce ecosystem, BudBlockz (BLUNT) will turn the cannabis market into a decentralized ecosystem. It will introduce the cannabis marketplace to crypto solutions simplifying ownership and trade options within the industry.

Due to its solid tokenomics and uses, several investors have claimed that BudBlockz (BLUNT) will be one of the most powerful blockchain projects this decade. One of the reasons for the hope around it is that it is the first cryptocurrency with an actual chance to introduce innovations to the multi-billion-dollar cannabis market.

The FTX crash has created an urgent need to find cryptocurrencies like BudBlockz (BLUNT) that may not need to rely on other crypto projects to succeed. BudBlockz (BLUNT) is set to create the next generation of millionaires.

Learn more about BudBlockz (BLUNT) at the links below:

Official Website: https://budblockz.io/

Presale Registration:: https://app.budblockz.io/sign-up

BudBlockz Community Links: https://linktr.ee/budblockz

Use the promo code “CYBERWEEK” to receive a 20% bonus on your $BLUNT purchase before 5 December 2022.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido