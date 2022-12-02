Ex-Juventus president and Tottenham Director of Football allegedly facing arrest

By Chris King • 02 December 2022 • 2:04

Image of Juventus football ground in Turin. Credit: Wikipedia - By forzaq8 from kuwait, kuwait - before the start, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=36923535

It is alleged that warrants are being prepared by Italian prosecutors for the former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and Tottenham Director of Football, Fabio Paratici.

Following the news earlier this week that the entire board of directors has resigned from Italy’s Serie A giants, Juventus, it was reported on Thursday, December 1 that arrest warrants are allegedly being prepared for two of those involved.

Former club president Andrea Agnelli, and Fabio Paratici – now Tottenham’s Managing Director of Football – are believed to be on the verge of being indicted by Italian prosecutors. The two are said to have been part of a total of 16 people who have been under investigation by the authorities since November 2021.

Despite the fact that Agnelli, along with vice-president Pavel Nedved and the rest of the board quit the club last Monday, November 28, Juventus as an enterprise has reportedly been accused of market manipulation and false accounting, according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

The publication reported that the prosecutor’s office in the city of Turin – where Juventus is located – has filed proceedings against all 16 who had been under investigation to have them indicted.

Despite leaving Juventus in June 2021 to become Tottenham’s transfer guru, Paratici faces being prosecuted. Italian prosecutors had called for him to be banned for 16 months back in April.

A fine of £670,000 (approx €780,002) had been recommended for the football club, along with a 12-month suspension was for Agnelli. Nedved, the former Juventus playing legend turned vice-president, faced an eight-month ban.

Documents relating to transfers, invoices, and financial statements, were confiscated when the Italian authorities raided Juventus’ offices in Turin and Milan earlier this year. Claims aginst the club include those of producing false paperwork, obstructing financial authorities, and falsifying statements.

Juventus are not the only club affected. Other Italian sides including Napoli, Parma, Empoli, Sampdoria, and Genoa, are also apparently under investigation.

