Festive fayre raises huge €1675 for Age Support Almanzora

By Betty Henderson • 02 December 2022 • 15:11

Crowds packed in to see the amazing goods on offer at the Age Support Christmas Fayre on November 27

Charity TRIUMPH in Arboleas at the Age Support Christmas Fayre. The dazzling event held on November 27 raised an impressive €1675 which will go towards helping to improve the quality of life for older people in the Almanzora region.

The event, which was held at the local Community Centre saw hundreds of people peruse more than 40 stalls offering something for everyone in the run-up to Christmas, and enjoy delicious catering and exciting prize draws. Children also got stuck in to the fun activities on offer, including a bouncy castle provided by the local council.

Guests also got into the Christmas spirit thanks to the joyous atmosphere created by a whole host of entertainers including hosts from Breeze FM who introduced performers Steve Jackson, 2CC, and the All Aloud Community Choir.

Preparations got straight away at Age Support Almanzora for the group’s next event, a Christmas gala with dinner and live entertainment from an ABBA group and more, on Friday December 9 at La Parrilla in Albox. Tickets cost €27.50 and are still available at Age Support’s shop in Albox or by calling Vanya on: 642045210.